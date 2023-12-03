More time for travel, family as Rankins plan retirement; jewelry store continuing with new owner

After more than 26 years of doing business in Edmonds, owners John and Meg Rankin of J Rankin Jewelers will be retiring at the end of this year.

The couple partnered with Sabrina Suttles from Irden Designs and Appraisals last summer, marking a new chapter of the jewelry store.

“Sabrina will be taking over the business in January 2024,” Meg Rankin said. “She was a previous employee of ours, who has branched out and started her own jewelry business.

“She has fantastic ideas, innovative designs and experience that will carry on the vision of J Rankin along with the values and integrity everyone expects from a premier jewelry store. Our number one, extremely talented partner Katie Bristol will be still part of the team here also.”

“Sabrina’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovative design perfectly aligns with our core values and dedication to providing the utmost customer service within the luxury jewelry industry,” John Rankin said. “We firmly believe that this collaboration will only enhance the exceptional service we are renowned for.”

John Rankin started in the jewelry business in 1973 with a wholesale jeweler. He later joined Zales in their Insurance Replacement division before starting his own business in downtown Seattle with an appointment-only jewelry store.

“Working with people and their jewelry ideas and needs you really get to know about them,” John said. “Engagements, anniversaries, inherited jewelry, etc. Taking care of sentimental occasions and making sure they are especially momentous and meaningful. You bond with people during the experiences.”

Meg met John when she was working at the Seattle store with him.

“[I was] learning about the business and soon becoming a partner in the store, and in marriage,” she said. “I have learned over the past 23 years all about the jewelry business.”

The Rankins opened J Rankin Jewelers in downtown Edmonds in 2007, in the Gregory Building at 505 5th Ave. S. In 2021, the couple moved to 210 5th Ave. S. in the brick building housing Cafe Louvre and Windermere Edmonds.

Meg Rankin said the couple felt that they were “ready” for retirement earlier this year.

“John turns 70 next year, and we want to be able to travel and see the family more often,” Meg said. The couple said they would like to hike, ski and do more volunteer work.

“The people, businesses and arts community is top notch here, and we are proud to be part of it all,” Meg said. “We have made countless friends, attending weddings and celebrations of theirs. A real family feeling that has warmed our hearts.”

J Rankin Jewelers and Irden Designs have collaborated on a sales event that runs through Dec. 31 with up to 50% off the jewelry. For more information, email Meg Rankin at meg@jrankinjewelers.com or Sabrina Suttles at info@irdendesigns.com.

— By Nick Ng






