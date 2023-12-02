Reminder: Neighborhood meetings scheduled for ‘Everyone’s Edmonds’ 20-year plan

Updated with information on Highway 99 meeting Dec. 7.
By 2044, the City of Edmonds is projected to add approximately 13,000 residents, 9,000 new housing units and 3,000 new jobs. As part of the “Everyone’s Edmonds” Comprehensive Plan update, the city has been seeking community input on key topics that will shape the city’s future, and has scheduled a series of in-person meetings starting Dec. 4.
In a news release, the city said it has collected public feedback on various topics to be addressed in the plan as well as in the corresponding Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). These topics included addressing housing needs and climate change, protecting natural resources, improving transportation infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant economy.
The facilitated neighborhood meetings are designed to advance conversations with residents as the planning process continues, the city said. They will focus on various topics, including existing conditions, issuesand challenges, and how to accommodate growth over the 20-year period.
Neighborhood meeting schedule:
Downtown and Waterfront: Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m.
Westgate: Dec. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Five Corners: Dec. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Highway 99: Dec. 7, 4.30-6:30 p.m.
Firdale: Dec. 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The Bowl: Dec. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
All these meetings will take place at 650 Main St. at Edmonds Plaza Room, on top of the Edmonds Library.
The meeting scheduled for Dec. 4 will merge discussions for both downtown and waterfront, and the Comprehensive Plan overview will be shared jointly for both neighborhoods, the city said. For those exclusively interested in the specifics of the waterfront, the session will commence at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on the “Everyone’s Edmonds” Comprehensive Plan update, visit the project website.
I am wondering why there is no meeting for the Hwy 99/Medical area residents? Will there be additional neighborhood meetings? The Comp Plan presentation power point said there is a meeting in January regarding the Hwy 99/Medical area EIS but that is not the same thing as asking residents for their thoughts about their neighborhood’s development. As the power point talked about 75 foot high residential buildings along Hwy 99 in Edmonds, I would think it would be important to ask the people who live there their thoughts, and to see whether there are Edmonds-wide alternatives that would incorporate equitable sharing of housing placement in all Edmonds neighborhoods to absorb the 20 year projected population growth.
When is there one scheduled for the remaining areas of the city, specifically Gateway/Aurora corridor
I have asked about meetings regarding other neighborhoods not listed but have not yet heard back.
I was wondering that, too, especially considering there are meetings for downtown/waterfront AND the Bowl. We really do get ignored out here!
Planning Dept:Don’t go out of your way to engage the community ….
These meetings need to be held in each neighborhood …….
I’m glad you scheduled these meetings so everyone who doesn’t work can attend.
Why are all the meetings held at the Library, in the Bowl, rather than in the neighborhoods themselves? And 4:30-6:30 PM isn’t a great time for those who work
Just heard back that the Highway 99 meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7. We’ve updated the story to reflect.
The fact of the matter is, the city, as it currently operates, doesn’t want our input! If they did the meetings would be held in the neighborhoods that will be affected by the plan, and at times that would accommodate more residents.
The comments here are right on point. Meetings scheduled to avoid conflict with the working class which it directly affects. This way they can breeze through the process and push everything through and next thing you know the waterfront is being developed into something different and incorporating housing and who knows what else. This is how they play their games. It’s crooked and dirty but legal.
