Reminder: Neighborhood meetings scheduled for ‘Everyone’s Edmonds’ 20-year plan

Updated with information on Highway 99 meeting Dec. 7.

By 2044, the City of Edmonds is projected to add approximately 13,000 residents, 9,000 new housing units and 3,000 new jobs. As part of the “Everyone’s Edmonds” Comprehensive Plan update, the city has been seeking community input on key topics that will shape the city’s future, and has scheduled a series of in-person meetings starting Dec. 4.

In a news release, the city said it has collected public feedback on various topics to be addressed in the plan as well as in the corresponding Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). These topics included addressing housing needs and climate change, protecting natural resources, improving transportation infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant economy.

The facilitated neighborhood meetings are designed to advance conversations with residents as the planning process continues, the city said. They will focus on various topics, including existing conditions, issuesand challenges, and how to accommodate growth over the 20-year period.

Neighborhood meeting schedule:

Downtown and Waterfront: Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m.

Westgate: Dec. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Five Corners: Dec. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Highway 99: Dec. 7, 4.30-6:30 p.m.

Firdale: Dec. 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Bowl: Dec. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

All these meetings will take place at 650 Main St. at Edmonds Plaza Room, on top of the Edmonds Library.

The meeting scheduled for Dec. 4 will merge discussions for both downtown and waterfront, and the Comprehensive Plan overview will be shared jointly for both neighborhoods, the city said. For those exclusively interested in the specifics of the waterfront, the session will commence at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the “Everyone’s Edmonds” Comprehensive Plan update, visit the project website.