History of Transportation exhibit opens at Edmonds Historical Museum

The Edmonds Historical Museum presents “The Places We Will Go: A History of Transportation,” now on exhibit through March 2024.

The history of transportation is steeped in technological innovation. The creation of new tools, along with discoveries and inventions, have led people to travel further to explore and expand their influence. The evolution of transportation has increased the range and speed of how we move today. Explore the exhibit and learn how methods of travel helped Edmonds grow and thrive.

The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave N. It is open Thursday through Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m.

In addition to being the custodian of local history, the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and Edmonds Historical Museum is an active member of the community, sponsoring events throughout the year. These include the annual Scarecrow Festival, the Spring and Summer Farmers’ Market and the Halloween Haunted Museum.

