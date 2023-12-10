New, reelected directors to take their oath of office during Dec. 12 school board meeting

Among items scheduled for the Dec. 12 Edmonds School Board meeting is the oath of office for newly elected Director Hawk Cramer and reelected Directors Carin Chase and Nancy Katims.

Under Edmonds School District policy, each person elected or appointed as a school board member takes the oath of office before beginning their duties.

Following the oath of office is the election of board officers with calls for nominations for president, vice president and legislative representative.

Items scheduled for unfinished business during the board meeting are a second reading to approve a new board policy for infection control and single readings to approve the contract award to Security Solutions to purchase and install intrusion control and detection systems.

Also scheduled is a single reading to authorize a contract to the Progressive Design-build Team for the Mountlake Terrace High School heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacement project.

Multiple items are scheduled for the consent agenda, including field trips and an interlocal agreement with the Washington State Arts Commission. The Edmonds School District has been selected by the Washington State Arts Commission to receive a grant for an artwork project at Spruce Elementary School.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett





