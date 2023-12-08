North Sound Church presents ‘The Joy of Christmas Family Fun’ Dec. 15

North Sound Church invites the children and families of Edmonds to experience “The Joy Of Christmas Family Fun!” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

This “first of its kind” event features the largest collection of inflatable Christmas decorations in the Northwest, the church says. Children will enjoy fun reindeer games, attractions, the North Pole Arcade, Christmas crafts and a visit with Santa in his workshop. There will be cookie decorating, hot cocoa or coffee, and freshly popped popcorn for everyone.

North Sound Church is located at 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds. For more information, call 425-776-9800 or visit northsoundchurch.com.