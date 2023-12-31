Oath of office, selection of 2024 council president on Jan. 2 meeting agenda

Administration of the oath of office for newly elected officials and selection of a 2024 council president and president pro tem are among the items on the Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan 2.

The meeting will be the first for Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, who was elected in November and took his official oath of office during a ceremony at the Asian Service Center Dec. 30. Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera will conduct a second, ceremonial swearing in of Rosen during the Jan. 2 meeting.

The council is also scheduled to consider a resolution appointing an Edmonds representative to participate in the Community Transit Board Composition Review and Selection Process later in January.

The Community Transit board of directors consists of 10 members, nine of whom are elected officials and voting members of the board. The composition of the board of directors is reviewed every four years.

In addition, the council is scheduled to:

– Review an ordinance establishing authorized employee positions and pay ranges. This goal of this ordinance, which was discussed during the council’s Dec. 19 meeting, is to make it easier for councilmembers to track the city’s employee headcount through a list of authorized employee positions and pay ranges.

– Review an amendment to the city’s public defense contract.

– Consider a letter of support from Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and the city council for the Port of Edmonds’ North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction, which is estimated to cost $25 million. On the federal level, the port is in the process of applying for $14 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2024 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The letter of support would be included with the RAISE application.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also view the meeting and offer comment via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.