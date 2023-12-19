Parents of special education students invited to join ESD advisory council

Are you a parent or guardian of a student who receives special education services in the Edmonds School District? The Edmonds School District invites you to join the district’s Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC).

Those interested should fill out this interest form by Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.



The purpose of the SEAC is to advise the Edmonds School District on the development of programs and services to meet the special educational needs of children and families. By sharing your perspective, families can help the district to be more effective, the districtsaid.

Questions? Contact Kristin Lierheimer, special education director at lierheimerk420@edmonds.wednet.edu.