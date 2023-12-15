Plan ahead for increased travel on most major routes during weekend of Dec. 22-25

People who may travel over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house for the weekend leading up to Christmas Day should make travel preparations now. That’s according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), which has prepared holiday travel charts for people to consult prior to heading out. Congestion is predicted based on annual travel volumes for major routes like Interstate 5, I-90 and US 2.

Most construction will be paused over the three-day weekend to help reduce congestion. WSDOT recommends people travel early or late, if possible, and give themselves plenty of extra time. Crashes or emergency road repairs also can add to travel times in addition to inclement weather like snow or ice. WSDOT suggests people carry chains and other winter driving essentials and “know before you go.”

WSDOT offers the following tools and resources to help plan travel this holiday season:

WSDOT also advises that you leave extra time for holiday and winter travel , slow down and leave extra space between vehicles when driving on snow or ice.

Cross-mountain travel

Weather conditions over mountain passes can change rapidly so it’s important for travelers to plan ahead and follow posted chain requirements. It’s often drivers who travel too fast, without traction tires or chains or under the influence that close a mountain pass for everyone. Practice installing chains before heading out the door – and not for the first time along the side of highway during a winter storm.

No construction is planned on I-90 Monday, Dec. 25. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect delays for both directions of travel, in particular on Saturday and Tuesday ( see charts for more detail ). Receive text message alerts about closures and delays by texting “Start” to 85107. To unsubscribe text “Stop.”

Tolls

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect Monday, Dec. 25, on the State Route 520 bridge and the SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Christmas. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page .

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 20-24, especially westbound (or onto an island), and Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 26-30, mainly eastbound (or off an island). Customers can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on sailings schedules, vehicle reservations, ferry alerts and terminal conditions.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: