Pledging ‘unity over division,’ Mike Rosen takes oath of office as Edmonds’ next mayor

Prior to officially assuming the office of mayor at midnight Dec. 31, Mike Rosen on Saturday afternoon took the formal oath of office in front of an estimated 150 people at the Asian Services Center in the heart of Edmonds’ Highway 99 International District. In announcing the event last week, Rosen stressed that he chose this location as an expression of his firm commitment to serve our diverse population throughout the city.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell administered the oath of office.

“I am so honored to have been asked to do this,” she remarked. “I think it’s a great expression of Mayor Rosen’s commitment to work with myself and other regional officials on the critical issues and challenges that affect us all.”

Following the oath, Rosen made a few brief remarks.

“Our city has some major challenges,” he began. “They won’t go away in days, weeks or months, but they will go away. Here in Edmonds we have a history of coming together and using our heads, hearts and hands to fix problems. I ran for this office with the belief that the people of Edmonds want unity over division. I firmly believe that it is never too late to change the future.”

In a bow to his predecessor, Rosen acknowledged and thanked outgoing Mayor Mike Nelson, noting his years of service to the community and the challenges he faced during his four years as mayor.

“It’s not easy being the mayor of Edmonds, especially during a pandemic” he explained. “Mike Nelson served our city on the planning board, the city council and as mayor. While I did not agree with all that he did or how he did it, I thank him and I wish him well in whatever endeavors he decides to pursue.”

In closing Rosen turned his lens toward the future.

“My heart is filled with hope being in this room with each of you,” he said. “One hundred thirty-four years ago Edmonds became the first city in Snohomish County. On Monday, we start a new year, I start a new job, and together we write our next chapter.”

While this ceremony marked Rosen’s formal swearing in, a second ceremonial swearing in will happen Jan. 2 at the first city council meeting of the year. Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera will administer the oath of office.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel