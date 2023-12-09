Poet’s Corner: Given

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Given

I’m from spring green-rising melts and crisp gold-red-swirling falls, realist white headbolt-heater winters and expansive yellow soul-quenching summers —

I’m from deep roots and “You ought to know better than that!” —

I’m from Easters decked out in bonnets and patent leather Mary Janes from de ‘Lendrecies Department Store, where Mom and I would sit at the mirror, on the bench one step up and consider all looks till just the right

two —

I’m from unuttered love, steady presence, assumed compliance —

I’m from disagreement carefully disguised, emotion meticulously corralled —

I’m from Thanksgivings with 30 aunts, uncles and cousins distributed to all corners of this year’s aunt-and-uncle’s house and recurring visits to the overflow spread of all-things-turkey-dinner, stuffing by all

definitions —

I’m from wheat, barley, corn, alfalfa, soybeans and blue-blooming flax —

I’m from a northern Minnesota Nordic Lutheran trajectory, interrupted by a fundamentalist preacher bent on judgement and damnation, not much moderated by a saint for a wife, who walked on tiptoe and water, and five children cut from their own cloth —

I’m from 12 years of school bus rides with neighbor Julius, the roller rink owner, driving —

I’m from tornado watches and warnings, with one black funnel seen from Aunt Tillie’s porch, where 10 of us gathered, sharing no previous history of skies this black and churning. Fargo and Moorhead saw major destruction. I was eight years then, decades later still spooked at the memory —

I’m from before-school trampoline sessions with Sharon, Marie, Sylvia, Terry, Gloria, Linda, Cathy and Diane between getting off the bus and the first bell ringing —

I’m from Mr. Pulicicchio’s performing string students, my teen elders, opening the heart of me to someplace new forever —

I’m from grade school Christmas pageants where everyone played almost every role by grade six. Always the tallest, I kind of understood years later, but I was offended when Mrs. Sampson asked if I would be willing to play Joseph. I was not —

I’m from slipping up to Mrs. Randa’s store a lot for candy after school in 5th grade with Diane, before Julius pulled up with the school bus, and never telling Mom or Dad —

I’m from homemade pie (apple, blueberry, lemon meringue, pecan, pumpkin, rhubarb, sour cream raisin), cinnamon rolls just out of the oven, cake doughnuts, cakes (angel food, chocolate, German chocolate, marble, spice, white, yellow), cookies A-Z. Always at least two of the above on hand, should someone stop by in the afternoon when the coffee pot was on —

I’m from plenty.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Irene Myers is looking forward to being a long-term resident of Edmonds after living for decades in Seattle. She is a career and life coach by vocation, a fiddler of traditional Swedish music by avocation and a poet by gravitation. In her writing, published and unpublished, she is intrigued by what is not yet named but could be.