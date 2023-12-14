Polar Plunge Paraders looking for musicians to lead Jan. 1 Edmonds event

Posted: December 14, 2023 3
Polar Plunge participants march to the beach on Jan. 1, 2023. (File photo by Julia Wiese)

The Jan. 1 Polar Plunge at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing will include a musical ensemble to lead the plungers from Daphnes Bar — the traditional starting point — to the beach. So far, the group — Polar Plunge Paraders — has a trumpet, a sousaphone and a drum.

“We are looking for more instruments for this inaugural year,” said organizer Scot Simpson. “The more the merrier. Plunge not expected.”

If interested, email Simpson at simpson.scot@gmail.com. or call 425-280-8920.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME