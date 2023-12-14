Polar Plunge Paraders looking for musicians to lead Jan. 1 Edmonds event

The Jan. 1 Polar Plunge at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing will include a musical ensemble to lead the plungers from Daphnes Bar — the traditional starting point — to the beach. So far, the group — Polar Plunge Paraders — has a trumpet, a sousaphone and a drum.

“We are looking for more instruments for this inaugural year,” said organizer Scot Simpson. “The more the merrier. Plunge not expected.”

If interested, email Simpson at simpson.scot@gmail.com. or call 425-280-8920.