Police arrest three after burglary at Edmonds pot shop

Three suspects were arrested Saturday morning in conjunction with the burglary of a marijuana business near the 7200 block of 212th St. S.W., Edmonds police spokesman Commander Josh McClure said.

Officers arriving at the scene saw three suspect vehicles and multiple suspects burglarizing Cannazone. The suspects used one of the vehicles — all Kias that were reported stolen — to ram the business. They broke glass cases to access product and also attempted to steal the store’s ATM, but left it in the parking lot.

The vehicles fled the scene but officers did not pursue them in accordance with state law, McClure added. Two of the vehicles were later located and are being held in evidence.

Three suspects fled on foot near Maplewood Drive and Main Street. A K-9 unit located two of the three, and they were treated for minor injuries, McClure said. The three males booked into jail include a 23-year-old from Federal Way, a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 20-year-old from Seattle.

“There was a large presence from multiple law enforcement jurisdictions,” McClure said. “Drones were also launched to assist with locating the suspects.”