Police arrest three after hours-long standoff outside 3rd Avenue South home

After a six-hour standoff, Edmonds police late Friday afternoon arrested two wanted felons who had been inside a home on 3rd Avenue South just north of Woodway. The homeowner was also arrested.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure, officers were called at around 9:50 a.m. to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South, and recognized a wanted subject outside a residence.

The 41-year-old suspect — who had warrants for felony and misdemeanor crimes — was told he was under arrest but ignored officers and went inside, subsequently refusing to surrender, McClure said. Police believed that the subject’s 42-year-old brother, also a wanted felon, was inside the home.

Based on that information, additional police and a negotiator responded to the scene, McClure added. After what McClure described as “extended efforts at deescalation and negotiation and with an approved search warrant,” officers entered the home around 4 p.m. and located the 41-year-old man, who was hiding in the trunk of a car in the garage. The suspect, who had a felony warrant for eluding police and misdemeanor warrants for theft and resisting arrest, will also face new charges of obstructing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

The suspect’s brother, who had felony warrant for residential burglary out of King County, was found by a Marysville police K-9 unit in a bedroom. He was treated at the hospital for “minor K9 contact” and then booked into King County Jail on the warrant. Misdemeanor charges in Edmonds will be referred for obstructing and resisting arrest, McClure said.

Also arrested was a 64-year-old woman who owned the home. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail for rendering criminal assistance and obstructing police.

No officers were injured during the incident, said McClure, who added that officers from Bothell and Kirkland also assisted with the arrest portion of the operation.