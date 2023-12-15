‘Positive and influential’: After 20 years, Jim Orvis stepping down from Edmonds Port Commission

Edmonds Port Commissioner Jim Orvis will retire at the end of this year after serving the Port of Edmonds for 20 years. A former U.S. Navy captain during the Vietnam War, Orvis was elected in 2003 to fill one of the two at-large port commissioner positions. Since then, he has tackled the port’s finances, property acquisition and environmental cleanup.

The port, which operates a marina and boatyard and manages commercial properties, is a special-purpose district established by voters in 1948. It is governed by a five-member board elected to four-year terms. The district boundaries encompass a portion of the City of Edmonds and all of the Town of Woodway.

Orvis recalled one of the most challenging tasks during his tenure was the removal and replacement of 55 tons of contaminated soil at Harbor Square from 2004 to 2005.

“The Harbor Square cleanup required several years of legal action to locate and secure funds from previous owners,” Orvis said. “The contamination from an asphalt plant, tank car cleaning operation and other hydrocarbon intensive activities conducted by a variety of companies, required historical research, court action, geotechnical testing and tons of earth removal to eliminate.”

He also said that many local residents used to use the site as a dump. The port removed pools of heavy oil, garbage, refrigerators and even a Volkswagen. “The original developer built over the contamination, further complicating the problem,” Orvis said. “Eventually, we also bought the buildings and restored them to serviceable condition.”

Another challenge that he and the port faced is the repair of the north side of the marina seawall and the reconstruction of the Portwalk that stretches from the Edmonds Public Fishing Pier in the north to Marina Beach Park. Orvis said that the seawall must be replaced in the next few years.



“The design, along with that of the walkway above it, is near completion,” he said. “Acquisition of permits and the funds to complete the project are now a major challenge.”

Orvis said that he felt “blessed” during his tenure with the port’s commission and staff, who were “civil and respectful.” “We have been an excellent team. It has been a joy to work with them,” he added.

Commissioners and staff said they will miss Orvis, adding that his work ethic and leadership skills affected the way they work.

“Jim has left a positive and influential mark on the port industry,” said Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris. “Locally, his role has greatly contributed to the port’s strong economic success and environmental stewardship over the past two decades. Always dedicated to the betterment of his community, Jim never missed an opportunity to help build a better future for Edmonds.”

Harris nominated Orvis for the Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) Outstanding Service to the Industry Award, which Orvis had received in early December.

District 2 Port Commissioner David Preston recalled that Orvis has an “intense attention to detail.”

“He would simply whisper, ‘That’s a really dumb idea.’ Then he would be kind enough to explain his perspective, which was almost always right,” Preston said. “He did it in an amazing and caring way [that] I was never offended, just thankful. It was exciting after he contemplated things a few times and said that’s actually a really good idea. He was always the go-to guy because of his vast knowledge and life experiences that he had as a Navy captain and teaching ROTC at the University of Washington.”

Orvis retired from the Navy in 1997 after 31 years as a surface warfare officer. He had served in patrol boats, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers and was an advisor during the Vietnam War. He was a commanding officer of two patrol boats, a guided missile frigate and a guided missile cruiser.

He also served on multiple WPPA committees, including the environmental, marina and legislative committees, and he was a founding board member of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County and participated in the Foundation for Edmonds School District and the Blue and Gold Foundation.

He said he hopes that current and future commissioners will continue sound financial practices, ensuring income continues to support port operations and capital investment.

“The marina must remain the center of focus,” he emphasized. “Not only is it the main source of income, it provides funds to keep up many of the amenities serving the non-boating public.”

After he finishes his term as port commission, Orvis plans to spend time with his family, including his wife and three children — with two of them living in Edmonds.

“There comes a time when one should move aside and make room for younger people,” he said. “At 82, I’m approaching that time, so I am also retiring from volunteer organizations that I have been supporting since I left the Navy.”

Selena Killin ran unopposed to fill the at-large position Orvis is vacating with his retirement. She takes office in January.

— By Nick Ng





