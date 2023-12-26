Prepare in advance for severe winter weather

Winter storms can have significant impact on local communities. They can be both destructive and disruptive. Know what to do before, during and after a storm.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone that taking preparedness actions now, can make a big difference in protecting you and your family from winter dangers.

Follow these important reminders:

• Ensure smoke alarms are in working order and test them monthly.

• Know two ways out of your home in case of an emergency.

• Make sure that your house numbers can be seen from the street.

• Be ready in case the power goes out. If you have an emergency generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Stay aware of winter weather. Listen to the television or radio for updates.

• Stay away from downed power lines and report any downed wires to authorities.

• If you have a fireplace or wood stove, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for backup heating fuel.

• If using portable heaters, turn them off when you leave the room or before going to bed. Keep them at least three feet away from combustibles. Plug them directly into power outlets avoiding the use of extension cords and multi-plug adaptors.

• Create a home emergency supply kit to include rock salt, sand, and shovels, and include extra clothes.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.