Public notice: Port of Edmonds special meeting cancellation

PUBLIC NOTICE

MEETING CANCELLATION

PORT OF EDMONDS SPECIAL MEETING

The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their scheduled Special Commission Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m.. Our next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting will

be held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person or online. You can find our meeting information on our website.