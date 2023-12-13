Public updated on Edmonds Unocal site cleanup during Tuesday open house

More than 45 community members gathered Tuesday evening to hear representatives from the Washington State Department of Ecology give updates on the decades-long cleanup effort aimed at making the former petroleum storage facility and asphalt plant adjacent to the Edmonds Marsh safe for humans and wildlife.

Because the meeting in Edmonds City Hall’s Brackett Room was a hybrid format, a number of virtual participants joined the live audience. In-person attendees included residents, members of the local environmental community, Edmonds City Councilmembers Buckshnis, Chen, Nand, Olson and Tibbott, former councilmember Dave Teitzel, Councilmember-elect Dotsch, Mayor-elect Mike Rosen, and Port Commissioners Janelle Cass and Jay Grant.

Attendees were welcomed by Department of Ecology’s Ian Fawley, who was joined by fellow department staffers Tanner Bushnell and Kristen Forkeutis, and consultant Sam Miles.

“We are here tonight to update you on where we are in the cleanup process,” Fawley began. “We’ve had lots of questions and there’s plenty of community interest in this project, so we want to create an array of opportunities to keep you informed. These will include a followup, online-only meeting set for Feb. 13, and soliciting ongoing comments through the form on the project website.”

The first part of the meeting provided an overview of the project and work completed to date.

Ecology’s Kristen Forkeutis then took the microphone, first noting that the state’s Model Toxics Control Act provides a roadmap for conducting the cleanup. (See diagram below.)

“Many of these actions are being taken simultaneously,” explained Forkeutis. “This is driven by the intent of the act that it’s best to address contamination sooner rather than later, and in this case has resulted in several interim actions and partial cleanups to address issues as they came up, rather than wait. Some of these began as early as 2001. As a result, much of the cleanup has been completed (note ongoing efforts in the above diagram). Note also that public participation is baked into the process with the orange bubbles representing where public participation and input is sought.”

She went on to outline upcoming steps to be concluded this spring, including a feasibility study, an action plan that defines the cleanup standards that must be met and additional public participation, ending with a final State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) determination of non-significance, saying that toxics have been reduced to acceptable levels that pose no threat to humans or wildlife. Later in 2024 additional comments resulting from public participation will be addressed, documents will be finalized, and any additional remediation (if needed) will be conducted. (See diagram below.)

“We are working on these documents now,” she explained, “and plan to present them to you prior to the next meeting on Feb. 13.”

Staff then provided a thumbnail history of the Unocal site, noting that it began in the 1920s as a bulk fuel storage and distribution facility with storage tanks located in the upper yard (the present site of the Point Edwards condominiums), and between the 1950s and the 1970s contained an asphalt plant in the lower yard.

The first cleanup actions on the site were conducted between 2000 and 2003, with the removal of approximately 100,000 tons of contaminated soil and 23 storage tanks from the upper yard. After that, the site was approved for development of the Point Edwards condos.

Efforts in the lower yard began in 2001 and due to higher contamination levels at this site, they continue to the present day. These have involved removing more than 170,000 tons of contaminated soil and installing a dual-phase extraction system, which is still operating to remove contaminants. (See slides below.)

Staff went on to explain that while these efforts have reduced contaminants to acceptable levels in surface soils in all but a few small areas, the standard of what constitutes an acceptable level is becoming more stringent due to recently instituted Terrestrial Ecological Evaluation (TEE) studies. These consider the smaller organisms that live in the soil, such as insects and worms, and hence are most exposed to remaining contaminants. Staff said that while shallow sub-surface soils have been cleaned up to acceptable levels, contaminants may still exist deeper – at 14-15 feet below the soil surface. But since these smaller organisms do not burrow that far, these are not considered significant.

“Part of what we’re doing now is using these TEE studies to set a cleanup level that we need to achieve,” Forkeutis added. “This will be reflected in the cleanup action plan that we plan to present in February.”

The subsequent question-and-answer period raised a number of issues.

Asked how acceptable cleanup levels are defined, staff explained that originally these had been determined by levels that do not pose a danger to human health, but in light of the TEE studies this standard is being applied to soil inhabiting organisms which have lower tolerance levels. These are now being incorporated in the cleanup action plan which will be ready for review in the spring.

“We envision a future where the site will support an array of plants and animals,” added Ecology’s Bushnell. “The good news is that most has been cleaned up, but there are still issues in some sections of the site.”

Asked to name these contaminants, Bushnell listed petroleum hydrocarbons, benzine and other aromatic hydrocarbons, and arsenic, noting that as a result of remediation actions taken so far these have been reduced to background levels over much of the site.

Another questioner asked about contaminants that aren’t a result of Chevron’s use of the site, such as runoff. Bushnell responded that since these are not sources that originated on the site, they are beyond the scope of the current efforts.

Another questioner – retired fisheries biologist and Edmonds Marsh advocate Joe Scordino – pointed out that one of the ultimate goals for the site from Edmonds’ perspective is to daylight Willow Creek, using a channel that would run through the Unocal site. He expressed concern that since this channel would be several feet deep, it could expose those areas where higher levels of contaminants remain, and so would potentially have negative impacts on salmon and other aquatic organisms.

Bushnell answered that if this should end up being the case, it would be addressed by the Department of Ecology at the time.

The session ended with staff thanking attendees and reminding them of the upcoming Feb. 13 online meeting. They ask that attendees register for this on the project website, where questions can also be submitted in advance. The website also has links to the PowerPoint from Tuesday’s meeting, links to all documents that are part of the study, a list of contaminants and their current level of remediation, background information on the history of the site and actions taken to date and planned.

