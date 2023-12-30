Reader view: Our community comes through for CASA

Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages three Christmas Gift Giving Trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This long-standing Rotary project allows CASA advocates the ability to provide gifts for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect are giving gifts from generous donors.

Mittens are created identifying child’s age and sex with gift requests placed at three tree locations: Harbor Square Athletic Club (HSAC) , Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew (Gallaghers), and Crucible Brewery (Crucible) of Everett. This year, we had a herculean request of 437 mittens or an increase of 30% from last year! Miraculously, we fulfilled all requests.

A huge thanks goes to Mr. Jack Tawney and the staff and members of HSAC who every year maintain the main tree with about 350-plus mittens. We also wish to thank Chris Dufore and Jesse LaCasse and their crew and patrons of Gallaghers; Dick Mergens and Shawn Dowling and their crew and patrons of Crucible in Everett; and our Edmonds Rotary Club. As always, we wish to thank Ms. Lorraine Meitzner of Everett who donated $2,000. With the leftover funds, we will continue with our partnership with CASA and the Edmonds Bookstore for our Literacy Project developed last year, where books are purchased to leave with the children when the Advocate leaves.

The generosity was once again overwhelming to those of us that work this program and we cannot express how much joy filled our hearts while we processed these gifts. Special thanks to Santa Jim who made over a dozen “sleigh” runs and then Santa Tom and Elf Joelle who help with the pick-up at Crucible Brewery, who also doubled their mitten requests this year!

We are sure that those 437 gifts for infants, toddlers and teens brought glee to their faces and warmth in their hearts on Christmas Day. Everyone should feel delight in their hearts as once again, we had another successful year of giving.

Should you wish to donate to this cause, please contact us at Rotary https://www.edmondsrotary.com and donate (specify for CASA). For more information about CASA, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/881/CASA-Program.

Happy Holidays.

— By Diane Buckshnis (on behalf of Santas Jim and Tom; and Elves Diane, Lorilee, Joelle and all CASA volunteers).