Reminder: Sno-King Community Chorale presents ‘Light Returning’ concert Dec. 9

Sno-King Community Chorale invites you to join them for their Light Returning concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Sno-King’s 90-member choir will sing through the darkness and into the light, celebrating the holidays, the beauty of winter, and the love of family and friends. The Light Returning concert is ALS facilitated.

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Edmonds Center for the Arts

Address: 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020

www.edmondscenterforthearts.org

Tickets: $15– Youth / $22 – Senior/Student / $25—Adult