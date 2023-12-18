Rosen to take official oath of office Dec. 30 at Asian Service Center

Edmonds Mayor-elect Mike Rosen will be taking his official oath of office in a brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Asian Service Center, 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds. The public is invited to attend.

“To help express my commitment to serving people throughout the city, the oath will be taken on Highway 99,” Rosen said. The mayor-elect said the Asian Service Center was selected to reinforce his intent to work on behalf of Edmonds’ diverse population.

Mayor Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood will administer the oath “to express my commitment to work with our regional partners on regional issues,” Rosen added.

“To help illustrate my hope to make city activities more accessible, I have scheduled it for 2:00 on Saturday, Dec. 30, so that it might be more convenient for those in the community who might wish to attend,” he said.

A ceremonial oath of office will also be conducted at the Tuesday, Jan. 2 Edmonds City Council meeting, but since Rosen assumes the office of mayor at midnight on the morning of Jan. 1, the official oath is taken prior to Jan. 1. He said that Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera will administer the Jan. 2 oath, to demonstrate his desire “to have collaboration among all three branches of Edmonds government.”