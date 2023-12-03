Salon conducting menstrual health product drive to benefit girls locally, internationally

Edmonds’ Ombu Salon + Spa is hosting its annual Days for Girls Menstrual Health Product Drive.

The local chapter of Days for Girls, headed by April Haberman, collects and distributes disposable menstrual health products to women and girls in the community. Haberman’s involvement with the project started with her desire to help out homeless girls of menstruating age in the Edmonds School District who would don’t have adequate access to menstrual health products. She has since expanded her product drives to help out more homeless women and girls, both locally and globally.

This year’s drive will benefit not only local young women in the Edmonds School District, but will also help Haberman stock up for a trip to Costa Rica in January. While the Days For Girls International Organization often supplies kits of reusable sanitary supplies for young women, there is no reliable clean water in La Carpio, one of the worst ghettos in Costa Rica, to wash them. Haberman will be bringing disposable pads with her. She and a team will be working with a clinic in San Jose, where they will be providing women’s health checks and exams, making home visits in rural areas, conducting menstrual and menopause health training for women and girls, and providing sex education for boys.

Ombu Salon + Spa will be collecting menstrual health products through the end of the year. Monetary donations are also welcome (checks can be made payable to Days for Girls of Edmonds, Washington). Donations can also be made online here.

Ombu Salon + Spa is located at 121 3rd Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Learn more by calling 425-778-6322.