Santa events for ladies, kids at NC Concept Store this week

The NC Concept Store, located at 403 Main St. in downtown Edmonds, is hosting two holiday events this week:
Ladies Night With Santa, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec 15. Make your store wish list for Santa and snap a selfie with him.
Santa in the Window, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Bring the kids and take photos with Santa.
