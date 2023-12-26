Sara Comstock takes helm, marking the third generation to run longtime Edmonds business

The torch at Comstock Jewelers is passing to a new generation this month, as 30-year-old Sara Comstock assumes ownership of the business begun in 1978 by her grandparents Bob and Geraldine and later passed directly to her parents Brian and Erin.

“With Brian’s retirement in 2018 and my retirement earlier this month, the timing was right for Sara to step in,” said Erin Comstock.

Sara grew up in Edmonds and along with her older brother Jacob was part of the family business from an early age.

“My first job – I must have been about 9 or 10 years old – was cleaning jewelry cases,” she laughed.

Sara began making her own jewelry at 9 years old, and she continues today to design her own one-of-a-kind pieces.

But this was soon followed by joining her parents on trips across the U.S. to attend various functions of the Independent Jewelers Organization where she gained a broader perspective about the business, and – as her knowledge grew – began actively helping choose items to stock at their store.

“I’m really excited to be taking over from my parents,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been working up to this for a long time. And I’ve had the best teachers about how to run a business – my parents and grandparents.”

While some things will change under Sara’s leadership, others will stay the same.

“I’m really looking forward to having my own hand and thumbprint on the business,” she said. “I plan to bring in more one-of-a-kind pieces – some that I make and some by other designers – and doing individual custom work. Anything you dream up we can make for you.

“But while the stock will be more varied, the things you know and love about Comstock Jewelers will never change,” she explained. “We’re still going to be your full-service, community-focused jewelers, dedicated to our customers and our community. And we’ll stay in the same location. I have a great landlord – my parents have owned the building since 1999 – so our little ‘jewelry box’ store will remain right where it is.”

Brian and Erin plan to be on hand through January to help Sara with the initial transition but are looking forward to spending more time with their 1-year-old grandson, doing some traveling, and getting involved in community volunteering.

“We’ll continue to be around,” said Erin, “and I’m sure we’ll be dropping into the store frequently to say hello and greet our old friends as they pass through, but Sara is the big cheese now!” she added with a laugh.

For Sara, taking over the business is particularly gratifying for an array of reasons.

“I feel so good at being able to carry on the family legacy and becoming the only third-generation jeweler in Edmonds,” she explained. “And I’m particularly pleased to be running it as a female-owned business. Women are traditionally the targets of jewelry, and it’s nice to be on the other side of that equation where I can provide an extra level of service to my customers by bringing in that perspective.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel