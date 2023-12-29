Save the date: Edmonds School District Welcome to Kindergarten Fair Feb. 3

4 hours ago 11
Photo courtesy Pixabay

Will your child be 5 by Aug. 31, 2024?  Bring them and your family to Edmonds School District’s “Welcome to Kindergarten Fair” Saturday, Feb. 3 at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Families are invited to stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to explore district offerings, learn important kindergarten readiness tips, enroll for school and hope on a school bus.

Find out which school your child will attend: 
Type your address into the school finder: bit.ly/ESDFinder

Learn more about the event:
Edmonds School District Welcome to Kindergarten Fair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME