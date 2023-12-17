Scene in Edmonds: And the winner is…

As the grand finale of this year’s Edmonds Holiday Market Saturday, former Edmonds firefighter and longtime community volunteer Greg Jorgenson was joined by fellow volunteer Sharon McAllister to draw the winner in this year’s raffle of a true classic toy – the official Edmonds Fire Department pedal fire truck.

The raffle is a tradition in Edmonds going back more than a decade. It began with the dream of local historians and firefighters to one day have a dedicated fire museum in Edmonds as a permanent home — one that would tell the story of more than a century of service to the community by our local firefighters and also provide a permanent home for two antique Edmonds fire trucks, a 1938 Ford and a 1925 REO. Tickets are sold throughout the market season, where Jorgenson can often be seen in full firefighter kit ringing the truck’s bell and encouraging market-goers to purchase tickets. All proceeds help fund the future fire museum.

This year’s winning ticket was drawn by McAllister just as the market closed for the season on Saturday.

The lucky winner: Jennifer Chen of Bothell.

The ticket was no sooner drawn than Jorgenson called to let her know. She was absolutely thrilled and looks forward to her 2 1/2-year-old daughter Madison enjoying the fire truck for many years to come.

Look for another pedal fire truck raffle when market season opens in 2024.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel