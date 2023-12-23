Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 23, 2023 2 Marina Beach dinosaur (actually a piece of driftwood) at sunset Friday. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Saturday morning ship passing by. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Winter moon over the waterfront. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
