Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 30, 2023 4 Passengers waiting Saturday to take the Amtrak train. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Dropping a crab pot off the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Taking a morning walk, next to the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A view the Edmonds Marsh and Port of Edmonds Marina from the sky. (Photo taken by Ralph Sanders while flying Kenmore Air to Victoria)
