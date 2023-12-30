Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: December 29, 2023 5 Full moon over the Olympics. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mount Baker looking north. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Holiday lights at the Port of Edmonds marina, running through Jan. 2. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ann Bradford The Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Melinda Nelson) Brackett’s Landing from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
