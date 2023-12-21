Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: December 20, 2023 0 Mount Baker (Photo by Ron LaRue) At the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A diver off Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) A ferry coming out of the fog. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
