Scene in Edmonds: Dashing into the holidays

The holiday season is off and running at Holy Rosary School. The Holy Rosary Parent Association and Parish hosted their inaugural “Saint Nicholas Jingle Bell Dash” 5K fun run and walk at Edmonds Civic Field on Sunday.

Participants were asked to donate cash and cans of food to help neighbors in need this season. The skies cleared just in time for dozens of decked-out runners to hit the track for the hour-long event. Holy Rosary hopes to make this an annual event during the Christmas season.