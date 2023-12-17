Scene in Edmonds: Fair skies on final day of holiday market Posted: December 16, 2023 7 The warm, dry weather drew a capacity crowd to the final Edmonds Holiday Market. (Photos by Larry Vogel) This bouquet will bring extra cheer to the holiday table. Santa (aka Edmonds’ Earl Bricker) was on hand in the window of the NC Concept store greeting children of all ages. Former Edmonds firefighter Greg Jorgensen reminded marketgoers that Saturday was the last day to buy raffle ticket for the classic Edmonds pedal fire truck.
