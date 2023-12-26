Scene in Edmonds: Full moon over marina

— From photographer Sharon O’Brien: Tuesday morning’s full moon, also known as the Long Night Moon or the Cold Moon, rests atop the masthead of a decorated sailboat moored at the Port of Edmonds Marina, making for colorful reflections on the water.
