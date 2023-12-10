Scene in Edmonds: Goodies galore at EWHS craft fair

The EWHS Music Craft Fair returned to the school’s Great Hall Sunday, offering unique gift items along with live holiday music performed by the EWHS jazz bands, Mello-Aires jazz choir and orchestra ensembles.
— Photos by Logan Bury
