Scene in Edmonds: Goodies galore at EWHS craft fair

Posted: December 10, 2023 4
Kelley and Chase Picasso sell their festive crafts
Barry of Baza Chocolates shows off his holiday-themed chocolates.
Leah and Diego Pastrana offered handmade jewelry.
Julianne Stuteman Mai and Elias Mai with their decorations.
Edmonds Woodway Jazz band members Joe Menanno and Gavin Bunburry enjoy a quick break from playing.

The EWHS Music Craft Fair returned to the school’s Great Hall Sunday, offering unique gift items along with live holiday music performed by the EWHS jazz bands, Mello-Aires jazz choir and orchestra ensembles.

— Photos by Logan Bury

 

