Scene in Edmonds: Holiday cheer at the waterfront — and more on Dec. 14

Photographer Sharon O’Brien shared these shots of decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds Marina, part of the annual Holiday on the Docks event sponsored by the port and the Edmonds Yacht Club. It runs through Jan. 2, 2024.

Also on the schedule for Thursday, Dec. 14 is the annual Holiday Night at the Marina. The Port of Edmonds will be handing out hot apple cider and treats to keep you warm while you listen to music from local favorite One Love Bridge.

Climb aboard the Swiftsure for the Puget Sound Express holiday open house, where they’ll be serving hot cocoa. Santa will be stopping by the plaza from 6:20-7:50 p.m. to hand out candy canes and take pictures. The event is free.

The port is collecting non-perishable food donations for Edmonds Food Bank at the Port table. Please consider bringing a couple of items along with you to donate.

The location is Mary Lou Block Public Plaza – 458 Admiral Way. Free parking is available on any port property. Permitted tenant and boat parking does not apply during the port event, so park in any available spot.