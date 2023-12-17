Scene in Edmonds: Jingle Boules tournament Posted: December 16, 2023 2 The Edmonds Petanque Club hosted a Jingle Boules tournment Saturday at Edmonds’ Civic Playfield, with participants from Northwest clubs. Under the night lights for the tournament finals, with a sunset in background. — Photos by Ron LaRue
