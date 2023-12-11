Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club throws a holiday party

The Edmonds Lions Club joined with the Washington Council for the Blind to sponsor a holiday party for visually impaired children and adults on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church.

There were games and children’s crafts, and Santa was on hand with toys for the kids. The party featured an exceptional holiday performance by the students from the Edmonds-Woodway High School a cappella choral group.

The Edmonds Lions Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary of community service this year. Lions Clubs International is dedicated to preventing avoidable blindness and improving the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired. Learn more about the club at edmondslions.org