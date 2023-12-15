Scene in Edmonds: Santa makes a showing at port holiday event Posted: December 14, 2023 2 Santa and decorated boats were among the highlights for visitors who attended the annual Holiday Night at the Marina Thursday, sponsored by the Port of Edmonds. — Photos by Ralph Sanders
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.