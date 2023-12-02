Scene in Edmonds: Saturday mountains and sky Posted: December 2, 2023 4 Olympic Mountains Saturday morning. (Photo by Len Hagen) High tide and clearing after a stormy night. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The view from the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Dramatic sky. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
