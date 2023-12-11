Scene in Edmonds: Thousands of salmon eggs

Volunteers with Sound Salmon Solutions (SSS) helped incubate 85,000 coho salmon eggs at the Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery (in Edmonds at Pine Street and Hwy 104) on Saturday. The eggs come from coho salmon that were spawned at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Issaquah Hatchery.

After the eggs hatch and the fry are fed by SSS volunteers for a couple of months in the Willow Creek Hatchery pond, the young coho salmon will be released in nearby creeks in Edmonds and creeks that drain into Lake Washington. These salmon will live in the creeks for about a year before migrating to sea, and the survivors will return as adults to supplement the naturally produced salmon populations.