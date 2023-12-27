Scene in Edmonds: Under the sea

While walking on the Edmonds Fishing pier Wednesday morning, photographer Julia Wiese met Ed, from Montlake Terrace, who happened to be enjoying his new underwater camera. “His camera optics rotate 360 degrees and comes with infrared lights so he can see what is underneath the water in areas where there is no light such as the bottom of the pier,” she said. “He also likes to use it on lakes as well. The camera is controlled by a toggle and is attached to a monitor via a cable. As I watched, I took video of what he was seeing and describing on the screen. Besides the shrimp we saw on the video, we also noticed a crab in a tire and several fish of various sizes.”