Scene on Lake Ballinger: Underwater

Portions of Ballinger Park were submerged Wednesday following days of heavy rain. According to City of Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed, a large portion of Ballinger Park is within the 100-year floodplain and is a wetland. The Washington State Department of Transportation is working on a project in the next five years to replace the 5-foot culvert on McAleer Creek that drains Lake Ballinger, and it’s anticipated that will alleviate much of the flooding on the lake, Reed said.