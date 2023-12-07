Silver Alert issued for Edmonds woman missing since Wednesday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Edmonds woman missing since 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Roselee Warren, 77, is described as 5-foot-3 inches with red, balding hair, possibly wearing a hat and rain gear. She was driving a 2017 teal Toyota Prius BHW9004. Please call 911 if you see her.
