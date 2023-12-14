Smooth start for downtown tree maintenance work

The tree maintenance work on the oak trees surrounding the four-way stop at 5th Avenue and Main Street began Wednesday morning.

The first two trees to be pruned back by Washington Tree Service were on the west and south side of Cline Jewelers, with two to three pruners at a time working on a tree. Usually, two pruners climbed up into the tree while one was pruning from the extended bucket of a truck.

When questionnable limbs and branches were cut off, they fell into safety zones that were well guarded and marked by Washington Tree Services personnel. Larger limbs were picked up and carried to a wood chipper parked nearby. Smaller branches, twigs and leaves were raked up into garbage cans and taken to the same chipper.

It took three hours for the pruners to do their work on the first two trees, and for the ground personnel to clear away the debris.

The crew members then moved to the trees on the northwest corner near Santa Fe restaurant.

In looking at some of the larger branches that had been cut off, there was obvious rotting present, and those had the potential to become “widow makers” if not removed.

Despite all the work, vehicles have been traveling smoothly around the circle, and pedestrian traffic has been brisk while being managed safely. Everyone interviewed said that the Washington Tree Service personnel had been very courteous and helpful.

Some local merchants said that while that they had been concerned with the lack of parking around the work area, the tree maintenance had not negatively impacted their businesses. In fact, several onlookers mentioned that they had brought their children down specifically to watch the tree trimmers, and they were planning to eat and then go shopping for toys.

The current work schedule is from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

— Story and photos by Byron Wilkes