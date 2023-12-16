Sound Transit moves to flat Link light rail fares and boosts rate

The Sound Transit Board has approved a new flat fare structure for Link light rail. The new fare, $3 per trip for adults, takes effect in the fall of 2024, coinciding with the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Currently, Sound Transit charges between $2.25 and $3.50 for adults traveling one way based on distance. Sound Transit last raised Link fares in 2015. The new fare structure will not affect low-income adult (ORCA LIFT) fares or senior/disabled fares.

Extensive community engagement found the public almost evenly split on whether to continue with distance-based fares or move to flat fares. In making the change, board members emphasized increased simplicity and the potential for fare capping in the future, as well as equity concerns.

“With easy-to-understand pricing, and ORCA programs to match every income, there’s never been a better time to get on board Link,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine. “Link is expanding to serve more and more communities over the next few years, and this simple pricing will make getting where you need to go even easier.”

The implementation of a flat fare will eliminate the need for Link passengers to tap off at the end of their trip. Today, if passengers fail to tap off, they pay the highest possible fare from their originating station.

Forty-six percent (46%) of Link passengers pay the adult fare with the remainder using employer-funded passes or reduced fare products. Youth 18 and under ride free.