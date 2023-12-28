Sounder trains available for this weekend’s Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and the NHL Winter Classic Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains are available for this weekend’s Seahawks game and Monday’s NHL Winter Classic. Special Sounder service is in addition to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, Dec. 31, for the 1:05 p.m. Seahawks game against the Steelers, and Monday, Jan. 1, for the noon NHL Winter Classic, featuring the Kraken against the Golden Knights.

Sounder train info for fare-free New Year’s Eve service to the Seahawks on Dec. 31, 2023:

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Sounder train info for NHL Winter Classic Jan. 1, 2024:

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of the Sounder trains to NHL Winter Classic are available at soundtransit.org/nhl-winter-classic.