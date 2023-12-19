Sponsor spotlight: A look inside our local food bank’s impact and growth in 2023

Fiscal year 2023 proved to be a transformative period for Edmonds Food Bank. As we emerged from our multi-year pandemic response phase, we faced the challenge of adjusting to a “new normal” as the region reopened and the chaos of the pandemic waned. Amidst this transition, we also took a moment to reflect on our journey as we proudly celebrated 42 years of service to the Edmonds community. Our beginnings were humble, starting as a small program that provided assistance to just 20 people per week out of a modest storage closet. Over the past five years, our organization evolved into a nonprofit entity deeply embedded in the heart of Edmonds and proudly serves nearly 2,000 people weekly. The remarkable progress we have made thus far has motivated us to think strategically and pave the way toward achieving food security for our community.

This year, we took significant steps to expand our impact and address the diverse needs of our community. We forged partnerships with additional community organizations specifically serving BIPOC communities, recognizing the importance of inclusive access to essential resources. Furthermore, we welcomed new staff members who speak multiple languages, enabling us to establish meaningful connections with immigrant and refugee populations, and fostering empowerment through accessibility.

Recognizing the challenges faced by individuals unable to visit our physical location due to limited hours or lack of transportation, we expanded our home delivery services. This initiative ensured that even those who were homebound or faced travel restrictions could access fresh and nutritious foods. By taking this step, we supported the unique needs of our community, standing firm in our commitment to leaving no one behind.

While providing food to our customers is important, prioritizing healthy, nutritious food is key to ensuring that our customers can maintain a healthy lifestyle. Poor nutrition not only increases the risk of health issues like diabetes and hypertension but also creates additional challenges when managing a chronic disease. This year, with the support of the American Heart Association, we implemented a nutrition policy and actively pursued grants to support the purchase of fresh produce and dairy.

In partnership with multicultural farmers, we have increased our purchase of local produce enabling us to address the needs of our diverse community locally. We are immensely grateful to all of our grantors, especially Verdant Health District and the Hazel Miller Foundation for their continuing commitment and partnership in these areas.

However, as the year unfolded, we witnessed an unfortunate increase in first-time visitors seeking food assistance. The economic hardships stemming from historic inflation forced many in our community to make difficult decisions, often having to choose between groceries, rent, or filling essential prescriptions. This sobering reality reminded us of the urgent need for our services and the significance of our mission.

While we ended the year back in uncertain economic times, we remain optimistic. There is opportunity in uncertainty and our team of dedicated staff and committed volunteers continue to fuel our work as we rise to meet the challenges of food insecurity in Edmonds. Even in tumultuous times, we remain grateful. Our work has been made possible due to the unwavering support of our incredible community of supporters who enable our mission.

From all of us at Edmonds Food Bank – thank you. Through our collective efforts, we will continue to build a community where no one goes hungry. Thank you for your unwavering support and for being an integral part of our journey.

— Casey Davis, Executive Director

