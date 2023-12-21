Sponsor spotlight: Be a holiday hero with stunning last-minute gifts From Cline Jewelers

Christmas is just around the corner, and the holiday season seems to be going by in the blink of an eye. Do you still have a few names you haven’t crossed off your gift shopping list? That’s okay–we’re here to help, not to judge! The good news is, you still have time to make this the best Christmas yet, with thoughtful gifts they’ll treasure for a lifetime.

The gift of jewelry is always a great choice, and we took the time to meet up with our friends over at Cline Jewelers to find gifts for everyone on your list.

“Jewelry is beautiful, of course, but that’s not the only reason it makes such a fantastic gift,” said Andy Cline. “Jewelry has a special way of capturing those sentiments we want to share with our loved ones this time of year. It’s symbolic of those feelings of love and appreciation, and it’s something the recipient can enjoy forever.”

Ready to start shopping for that perfect present? Andy Cline helped us pick out a few guaranteed winners for every taste and every budget.

Gifts Under $500

Yellow Gold and Diamond Love Knot Earrings

Bring a touch of luxury to the season–and their jewelry collection–with these yellow gold and diamond love knot earrings. The love knot design symbolizes the unbreakable bond between those who love each other, whether that’s a husband and wife, a mother and daughter, or a pair of best friends. If you want to remind someone on your list of how much you love them, while giving them a gorgeous gift they can show off for many years to come, these earrings might just be the perfect gift at just $495.

Akoya Pearl Stud Earrings

What is more classic than a pair of pearl earrings? Nothing evokes timeless glamor quite like these iridescent gems, and a pair of simple but shimmering pearl earrings is one of the classiest gifts you can give. Pearl earrings are a uniquely versatile piece of jewelry, easy to mix, match and pair with any outfit. What’s more, pearls have a long and legendary history, and have been associated with wisdom and purity. From the symbolism behind these gems to their lustrous glow, pearls make a fantastic gift for someone special at just $295.

Meteorite Inlay Dog Tag

Looking for a gift that’s out of this world? Look no further than this meteorite inlay dog tag, which features a 24-inch black box chain and a real meteorite inlay. Show someone you love just how extraordinary you think they are with this remarkable necklace. A fusion of modern design and otherworldly materials, this dog tag necklace is a fantastic gift for the person on your list who likes to show off their unique sense of style. For $300, this distinctive and attractive pendant will make this the best holiday yet.

Gifts Under $1,000

Stainless Steel and Diamond Miami Cuban Chain Necklace

Durability, style and luxury: this Miami Cuban chain necklace is the perfect gift for a fashionable guy in your life. The strength of stainless steel meets the sophistication of diamonds in this on-trend chain necklace. Impress the stylish gentlemen on your list with a gift that shows your impressive eye for modern fashion trends. This chain necklace is made from resilient stainless steel, which means he can enjoy wearing it for many years without it losing its luster. Designed to pair seamlessly with all kinds of casual and formal looks, this is the gift that keeps on giving at $645.

White Quartz Diamond Halo Ring

White quartz symbolizes clarity, healing, and positivity. This gemstone makes a unique and meaningful choice for the center stone in this diamond halo ring. The hexagonal shape adds another layer of intrigue to this one-of-a-kind design. The yellow gold and neutral color palette make this ring, priced at $975, an ideal companion for just about any outfit. It’s perfect for the fashionista who likes to wear what no one else is wearing, or for the woman who wants an elevated everyday piece.

Gifts Under $1,500

Blue Topaz and Diamond Drop Earrings

Beautiful blue topaz exudes sophistication. Thought to promote calmness and clarity, blue topaz is a lovely gift for anyone on your list who values those tranquil moments in life. Pairing a blue topaz center stone with the timeless sparkle of diamonds, these drop earrings create a radiant harmony of colors. True showstoppers, these earrings make a gorgeous addition to any woman’s jewelry collection for $1,495.

There’s Still Time to Shine With Cline!

If you still have some shopping to do, Andy and his team at Cline Jewelers are here to help!

“Our new store has more to explore and more to love,” says Andy Cline. “We’ve really tried to create a collection for every style and every budget. You’ll find plenty of great gifts for everyone on your list, and we’re here to help!”

You can visit Cline Jewelers at their new store, located at 100 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds, for all your last-minute holiday shopping. Or check out their top gift ideas online.