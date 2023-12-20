Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds gift guide

When you live and love local like we do, your approach to holiday gifting tends to include a long list that you make and check twice (or half a dozen times) close to home. Investing in your city and its shops just feels good, and it feels even better during the holidays.

Given our shared goals, we created our ultimate guide to downtown shopping, which is beautifully ripe (like the perfect Christmas stocking orange) with recommendations from Downtown Edmonds businesses. Know that they were all limited to a sentence or two to make this guide digestible and that there is always so much more to explore at each shop.

Bookmark this page and plan accordingly. Your holiday shopping success is assured when you spend in the place that has your heart.

Whether you’re on the hunt for art classes or fine jewels, local wine, gift cards, or everything in between, you’ll check giftees off your list with abandon.

Start at First Dibs and go from there. We can’t wait to see you out downtown!

Retail

Anchor Chic Consignment

Sustainability and style are the names of the fashion game this season! Anchor Chic gift cards are available in any amount and are wrapped up and ready to go just for you and the people you hold near and dear.

Bench & Board

Need a new family game to play this holiday? Grab Bad Christmas Movie Bingo from Bench & Board and keep your people laughing all night long.

Camp Vintage

Stop by Camp Vintage for one-of-a-kind retro (and sustainable!) gifts, stocking stuffers, and gift cards. This fun shop on 4th specializes in rescuing fun, pre-owned items and getting them in the hands of folks who will love them all over again. Find them in the adorable 1906 craftsman just steps off Main Street.

Crow

Give these “Lucky Cups” designed by local artist Cary Lane to everyone on your list. Whimsical hand drawn illustrations and text wrap around all sides of these always-popular cups, and thumb divots make them super easy to hold and admire.

Edmonds Bookshop

Bookworms will love curling up in front of the fire with a book or gift from Edmonds Bookshop’s annual Give Books Holiday Catalog.

Edmonds Vision Center

‘Tis…the time of year we’re dreaming about a tropical vacation. Whether you take one or not, sunglasses from Edmonds Vision Center will keep peepers protected—in style.

Interiors of Edmonds

Hosting this holiday or want to treat someone who is? Get a tabletop charcuterie board and accessories from Interiors of Edmonds.

Rankin Jewelers + Irden Designs

Head to J. Rankin for up to 50% off everything until December 31st (pssst, if you didn’t get what you wanted, this is the perfect place to treat yourself). A collaboration with the shop’s new owner, Sabrina, means new designs and special savings.

KSD Home

Deck your halls this Christmas season with gorgeous garlands, ornaments and other holiday decor from KSD Home. Also a great stop for that perfect party gift.

NC Concept Store

Need holiday styling for all the season’s upcoming parties & events? Come see us for personal styling, dressing you from head to toe, complete with the hostess gift. Cheers!

Ombu Salon + Spa

Love Edmonds? Get Ombu Salon + Spa’s Edmonds Tree Lighting candle (smells just like Christmas) for you and for everyone you love.

The Paper Feather

Celebrate the holidays and your favorite city by the Salish Sea with the Embrace the Magic of Edmonds Gift Set! This gift set includes an Edmonds wool pennant, soft enamel pin, a variety of 3 Edmonds greeting cards, and 3 Edmonds vinyl stickers-all designed by The Paper Feather.

Pear Tree Consignment

With unique gifts at every price point, shoppers can find locally-made natural gemstone jewelry, cashmere scarves, cozy sweaters, luxury bags, winter coats, and so much more right inside Pear Tree’s front door! Gift cards are also available in any denomination. Enjoy gifting the brands we all love at 50-70% below retail.

Pelindaba Lavender

Chocolate is always the answer, right? Add some lavender to yours to take this holiday to the next level by adding Pelindaba’s Organic Dark Chocolate Bar (3oz & 70% Cocoa) to your list. The chocolate x lavender pairing provides a unique taste adventure — the lightly floral notes of Pelindaba lavender harvested from the Pelindaba certified organic fields blend beautifully with the rich notes of chocolate, creating a delightfully memorable experience. The perfect stocking stuffer.

Rebekah’s Boutique

Drape them in cashmere with a luxurious scarf from Germany this holiday season.

Rogue

Stock your favorite people (these people include you, just so we’re clear) on holiday PJs, gloves, and hats. ‘Tis the season for cozy accessories.

Art

ARTspot

Give the gift of art by Edmonds artists by shopping ARTspot’s fresh selection of delightful, affordable collectibles.

Cole Gallery and Art Studio

What’s better than letting your people get exactly what they want? Let them pick their adventure at Cole Gallery with a gift certificate they can apply toward art classes.

Gallery North

Come enjoy a smorgasbord of warm and wintery holiday art created by local painters, jewelers, woodworkers, ceramicists and more.

MaJe Gallery

Looking for something local and unique? Head to MaJe for Dichroic Glass Christmas Tree Candle Sconces made by a local artist.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery

If you’re like us, you love gifting calendars each year. Choose a local option this year with the Images of the Northwest 2024 Calendar, which is on sale for $15 each or buy two get one free.

Festive Food & Drinks

Charcoal

Your gifting money goes further at Charcoal this season! Purchase a $100 gift card and get a $20 gift card for free.

Dusted Valley Wine Bar

Treat your vino-lovers to Dusted Valley’s Cabernet Sauvignon Trio: The Cab 3 Pack includes 1- 2020 V.R. Special and 2 – 2021 Columbia Valley Cabernets in a beautiful gift box.

Fire & The Feast

Shop Downtown Edmonds for free money! Pop into Fire & The Feast to buy a $100 gift card (or combo of cards) and get a $20 gift card for free.

Kelnero

Grab a Kelnero-branded, insulated Miir travel mug, perfect for your cocktail on the go!

MARKET Edmonds

At MARKET, not only can you buy sweatshirts to show off your favorite fishmonger-y, but you can also get Feedme’s in-store gift card promotion: buy $100 in gift cards, get a $20 gift card free. Totally fine if the latter ends up in your stocking.

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Stop by the city’s newest scoopery to get an “ice cream mug” made by Miir (all proceeds going to their non-profit, the Anna Banana Milk Fund) and/or buy into their gift card deal: buy two $25 gift cards for $39.99. Bonus gift card math is our favorite kind of math.

Red Twig Bakery and Cafe

Cozy mornings are better with house-roasted coffee beans. Use them to build gift baskets and sweet memories.

Salish Sea Brewing Company

Celebrate your favorite brewery with Salish Sea Brewing Company Gift Cards, growlers, and branded merchandise.

Salt & Iron

Pop in to take advantage of Feedme’s gift card promotion: buy $100 in gift cards, get a $20 gift card free.

SanKai

Represent SanKai all year with a branded t-shirt and grab a stack of gift cards for all your favorite people.

Vinbero

Select from a wide array of gourmet chocolate bars, perfect for pairing with a bottle of wine, as stocking stuffers, or for your own holiday enjoyment.

Walnut Street Coffee

Walnut Street Coffee offers a small but mighty curated retail area with some great holiday gift items—from ornaments and gift wrap to tasty jams and syrups. Or grab the always-a-winner combo of Walnut swag and a gift card.

Health & Wellness

Bodyworks Edmonds

Why wait until Jan. 1 to prioritize your fitness? Get a five-pack of Bodyworks Barre Classes for $75 now for you or someone you love.

Sauna Hut

Treat your favorites to a detoxifying sweat sesh with a gift card for sauna sessions.

Woodway Wellness

Get a discounted 5-pack of Pilates Reformer Classes for you or someone you want sweating alongside you.

Services

Alley Bell Music

Give the gift of Music Together classes for ages 0-5 or invest in private piano and voice lessons this holiday season. Gift certificates are available upon request.

Reece Homes

What’s bigger than a new home for the holidays? Let Reece’s team help you—or someone you love—discover whether you will want to start planning to update your home or find a new home for next holiday season.

Rick Steves’ Europe

It’s time to get busy in the kitchen! Use Rick’s first-ever food book, Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers to do just that. Learn about iconic favorites like tortellini and tiramisu along with lesser-known treats like scrippelle and torta di fregoloti. The handbook also helps travelers track down these dishes at their best and freshest on the ground in Italy. It’s the perfect gift for travelers and foodies alike.

Salish Insurance Group

Give your favorite pet owner some peace of mind for the holidays…affordable pet insurance.

Slate Salon + Spa

Stocking stuffer alert! Get Slate’s body wash, buffer, moisturize, and cleanse in one sponge. Your purchase includes a 20% discount for a brow wax. Cash that one in for yourself later.

Sugarology

Pamper yourself or a loved one with the gift of beautiful skin! Sugarology staff is specifically trained to bring out the best in your skin using techniques and products customized just for you. Gift certificates make great gifts!

Workhorse Coworking

Give the gift of a hot desk and get your favorite person a consistent place to work (especially if that person is YOU).

Make That List and Check It Twice

You’re going to get a whole lot of steps in hitting up all the shops and businesses in this list. We hope we’ve given you a good starting place. Just make sure you feed and hydrate yourself as needed (pssst, Festive Drink Bingo is perfect for that). And show us either where you went or what you got—without spoiling any surprises—by adding #edmondsholidays to your social posts.

Happy holidays!

— By Whitney Popa, main photo by Matt Hulbert

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.