Sponsor spotlight: Great gift ideas from Scratch

Scratch Distillery in Edmonds offers the following gift ideas for those still on the hunt for the perfect present:

GINiology 4 ways:

GINiology gift certificates for one or more spots at an open class or really go for it and reserve your private GINiology class for six or more.

GINiology Lite is a wonderful gift for a date night, involving a 60- to 75-minute time frame where Scratch gets right into development and finding your best recipe.

GINiology at Home is a great gift option for those near or far who would love a curated gin recipe made for them without attending a class to make it themselves.

Graduates of our gin-making class can be “gifted” a reorder of their gin recipe.

Scratch has tickets available for an upcoming Whiskey event: Spend time with the Vinbero + Scratch family. Celebrate Edmonds-based Vinbero’s favorite cheeses and artfully pair them with Scratch’s favorite Whiskey cocktails. Take an aromatic journey together. This event takes place Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Scratch Tasting Room. Tickets available here.

Of course, Scratch has many spirit products to choose from but a few ideas…

New: Scratch Rum was just awarded Gold in Sip NW Best of…

Limited: 19 bottles of 375 ml bottles of Lavendar Liqueur from now-closed Salish Sea Liqueurs. In store-purchase.

Fits the season: Holiday Gin

Stocking stuffers: Visit and pick out new and unique cocktail mixers like the Warn Burnt Sugar Syrup, Huckleberry Sour Mix, Black Currant Shrub, Oxacan Old Fashioned, Bourbon Barreled Old Fashioned, Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour, or Charred Grapefruit Tonic. Bitters like the popular Coffee Pecan Bitters, “Filty Dirty”, Mexican Chocolate, Lavender, or Thai Green Chile. Classics like Orange or Aromatic bitters. Great handmade cocktail pick sets. Made (and donated) by Scratch co-owner Kim’s sister and 100% of the price goes to Seattle Feline Rescue.

Gift cards available online or in store.

Scratch Pride Spirits Club signup is always a very nice gift, and it keeps on giving.

Scratch is open Friday, Dec. 22 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2-6 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Closed on Christmas.

Scratch Distillery

190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A

Edmonds

425-673-7046