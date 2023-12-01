The Local Music Scene for December: Add this new song to your playlist

Spotify wrapped has been taking over everyone’s social feeds lately and I am hoping that our community has seen local musicians pop in their favorites and most streamed of 2023. If you haven’t added local music to your playlists yet, then now is your time.

A song just released by local songwriter CJ Migas is one I would recommend for everyone! Samwise is a relatable song that has quickly become my favorite and has been on repeat lately in my household.

Samwise came about initially as an offhand idea while watching the Lord of the Rings. CJ heard Sam say a line and thought how it would be a great lyric. She then started weaving together many of Samwise’s quotes into a powerful song. CJ shared that as the song came together, she found that the lyrics were telling a story about her own life, just through the words of Samwise.

She enjoys that it transcends the story and the character to situations that relate to her, and that listeners can relate to. Topics like working through struggles, loving someone who has a burden to carry, and so much more. She thanks local songwriter Beclynn for encouraging her to record it, and Sam at Homespun Audio in helping to make it happen.

CJ Migas became a musician by osmosis. Her father and mother are both musicians, it is what initially brought them together. CJ always saw her parents performing at church and it was a natural transition when it was her turn to take the stage.

She learned to play guitar while in high school at Edmonds-Woodway, mostly just so she had an instrument to write songs. She has been writing songs since high school and just over the last five years started playing live around Edmonds; originally at the old Cheesemongers table and then accompanying local artists at festivals (like Oktoberfest) and playing solo at the Port of Edmonds.

In 2020, before testing was available, CJ got really sick and had to deal with not being able to work. She used all of her breath to make music and vowed to write as much as she could while not working. Thankfully she made a full recovery and in 2021 she started playing with more musicians and collaborating on shows.

For the last two years she has been playing locally in Edmonds and around Woodinville, mostly playing solo shows and some duos with Becylnn. She is currently booking shows for next year (venues, feel free to reach out for bookings!)

CJ’s advice to aspiring musicians: “If you want to do something just go do it, so many things are going to be in the way, but there is no judgment that should keep you from creating art. Often the only thing stopping you is yourself.”

My recommendations for December

Featured recommendation on Dec. 2: Mountlake Terrace guitarist Dave Auayan is playing at the High Dive on Dec. 2 with the band KingDow. Tickets can be purchased here. The Shaman show starts at 8 p.m., is 21 and over and features several bands: KingDow, Kenshi Killzzz, Ke’Ante, and Gavin Santi.

More options for Dec. 2: Moonghost band, featuring several Edmonds and Shoreline locals, is playing at Sirens Pub in Port Townsend at 8 p.m. if you are on the other side of the water.

In addition, Sugar Bones, featuring musicians from MLT, are playing at Lucky Liquor in Seattle at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – The Swaggerlies, featuring local guitarist Earle Thunders, is playing with The Meteors at 8 p.m. in Seattle at The Funhouse.

More options for Saturday, Dec. 9 – Petty Thief playing at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline.

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Annual Holiday Night at the Marina featuring One Love Bridge. Enjoy some hot cocoa, some hot dance moves and all the holiday lights at the marina. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 – Local favorite Who’s Your Daddy are playing at Engels Pub in Edmonds from 9 to midnight. Expect dancing and too much fun.

Friday, Dec. 22 – Unsinkable Heavies plus Greg Kramer. Local trombonist Greg Kramer will be at Nectar Lounge for an unforgettable evening of music. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Aline & Wes are playing at the Tractor Tavern with Daphne Parker Powell and Taryn Hadfield. Tickets can be purchased here.

For aspiring musicians – Open Mic Wednesdays at Peace of Mind Brewing

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.